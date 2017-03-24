Historic Building In Midtown OKC Reopens - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Historic Building In Midtown OKC Reopens

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Another sign of Oklahoma City “Urban Renewal” was on display Friday night in Midtown. 

The Union at Sosa has officially opened its doors. It’s located four blocks south of St. Anthony’s Hospital at 616 Northwest 5th Street. The building dates back to the 1950’s, when it was a Union Hall. The basement has a secret party room, that back in the day was a secret speakeasy where people would meet to drink alcohol.

“It took eight doors to get to that room,” said Union at Sosa Partner Daniel Stockton. “And so what we did, we’re working smarter not harder, we just disguised the door as best as we could.”

Stockton said opening on 5th Street in Midtown is ideal partly because of the hundreds of apartments that have opened nearby in the past two years.

Stockton and his partners converted an old 1973 Jet Stream trailer into a kitchen, where they will serve several variations of grilled cheese sandwiches.  

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
