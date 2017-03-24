OKCPD Cancels Silver Alert For Missing 80-Year-Old Man - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

OKCPD Cancels Silver Alert For Missing 80-Year-Old Man

Posted: Updated:
By Briauna Brown, News9.com
Connect
The Oklahoma City Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 80-year-old man Friday night. The Oklahoma City Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 80-year-old man Friday night.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma City Police Department has canceled a Silver Alert for an 80-year-old man who went missing Friday night.

According to the report, Rex Grider was last seen at 13800 SE 122nd around 4:00 p.m. Friday, March 24.

Police were concerned for Grider's whereabouts because he suffers from dementia.

Police said Grider is from Wetumka and believed he may be heading toward that direction.

Around 7:40 p.m. Saturday, March 25, police canceled the alert. At this time, details surrounding Grider's location have not been released.  

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.