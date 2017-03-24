OKCPD Cancels Silver Alert For Missing 80-Year-Old Man

The Oklahoma City Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 80-year-old man Friday night.

The Oklahoma City Police Department has canceled a Silver Alert for an 80-year-old man who went missing Friday night.

According to the report, Rex Grider was last seen at 13800 SE 122nd around 4:00 p.m. Friday, March 24.

Police were concerned for Grider's whereabouts because he suffers from dementia.

Police said Grider is from Wetumka and believed he may be heading toward that direction.

Around 7:40 p.m. Saturday, March 25, police canceled the alert. At this time, details surrounding Grider's location have not been released.