Red Dirt Diaries: Metro Girl Scout Is A Cookie Closer

OKLAHOMA CITY -

It's a been a whirlwind week for the Oklahoma City girl scout who is the greatest cookie seller of all time.

In the 100-year history of girl scout cookies, no girl scout has sold more than Katie Francis's record of 101,103 boxes.

That's roughly 3-million cookies.

“I just got out every day of the cookie sale and work as many hours as I can, and I just have a lot of fun with it,” said Francis, a freshman at Putnam City North High School.

The fun comes with her unique selling approach. She has changed the words to several songs to advertise her cookies.

Her first song went along with the Battle Hymn of the Republic.

Recently, her all-time sales record got the attention of CNN, Yahoo, The Today Show even The Tonight show’s Jimmy Fallon.

Francis sold Fallon her final box of the cookie season this week while appearing on the show.

“It’s really important to be part of this legacy,” said Francis about her record.

She plans to add to her record next cookie season.

