Former Sen. Ralph Shortey Arraigned In Court

Former Senator Ralph Shortey made his first court appearance since he was charged with child prostitution.

Former Senator Ralph Shortey made his first court appearance since he was charged with child prostitution.

The Cleveland County judge ordered Shortey to stay away from his 17-year old alleged victim and stay off social media. He plead not guilty to three felony charges that could land him behind bars for 25 years.

Shortey and his attorney refused to comment as they entered the courthouse. The 35-year-old former senator faces three felony counts of engaging in child prostitution, engaging in prostitution within 1,000 feet of a church and transporting a minor for prostitution.

Shortey stepped down from his Senate seat last Wednesday after calls to resign from his former senate colleagues.

This all started March 9 when Moore Police were tipped off that Shortey was in a motel room with a 17-year-old prostitute.

Police seized the teens Kindle which investigators say, shows conversations believed to be between the teen and Shortey offering to exchange sex for money.

Shortey is scheduled to reappear in court April 11.

3/23/17 Related Story: Senate Leadership Makes First Comments On Former Sen. Shortey