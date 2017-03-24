Norman Woman Tweets Sen. Lankford On Plane

A Norman woman was on a plane with Sen. James Lankford, so she decided it was the perfect opportunity to get some answers on health care.

Kendall Brown was traveling from Dallas to Oklahoma City and says she has been trying to reach out to Lankford for several weeks. She says she wasn’t even originally supposed to be on that plane, but it seemed like a great opportunity to get some answers on the new health care plan.

“I mean, it feels like a life or death thing for me and I know it feels that way for thousands of Oklahomans,” said Brown.

Brown has Crohn's Disease and says she is living with a lot of medical debt. She says she wants Senators to realize how many people will lose care under the new healthcare plan.

“Putting me in a high-risk pool, where the insurance companies can say that they will pay for everything except if it's still related to my Crohn’s Disease, doesn't increase my access. It still equals me being able not to get the treatment that I need to stay alive,” said Brown.

Brown says she has been getting chemo treatments for the past few years and says that the ACA has saved her life twice. She says this health care plan has allowed her to get the life-saving medication that she needs to stay alive.

Brown even gave Lankford a handwritten letter asking to buy him coffee and talk about their views. Lankford finally responded and walked back to her aisle.

Brown said she didn’t have one question to ask, but instead wanted to share her story, so asked if they could sit down and have a conversation. She told him that she would make herself available any time if he would be willing to hear her out.

Her post has been retweeted and liked multiple times and she says people have been reaching out to her to tell Lankford their stories.

“It feels really awesome to know that I am being entrusted with their stories because I know how important it is to have their stories heard because I know how important it is to me,” said Brown.

Brown said she didn't expect him to meet her in person but she hopes that he may give her a call to have a conversation about her concerns.