Fatal Plane Crash Sparks Wildfire Near Union City

Mustang FD called out to the scene of a plane crash just S. of Union City.

The Mustang Fire Department along with Union City Police are on scene a fatal plane crash Friday afternoon.

Crews were called to the area of SW 104th Street between Alfadale and Radio Streets around 3:30 p.m. Firefighters quickly worked to douse the wildfire that sparked after the plane crashed.

According to Union City Police, this was a single-fatality crash. The name of the victim has not been released.

An investigation into what caused the crash is ongoing.

