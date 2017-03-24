Producer: Gottlieb Informed He Didn't Get OSU Job - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Producer: Gottlieb Informed He Didn't Get OSU Job

Posted: Updated:
By Ben Smith, News9.com
STILLWATER -

Strike one name off the list. Doug Gottlieb was informed Friday that he has been ruled out of the candidacy for the next head basketball coach at Oklahoma State.

Gottlieb’s executive producer Adam Klug broke the news on Twitter approximately 24 hours after Gottlieb met with OSU Athletic Director Mike Holder for an in-person interview. The Doug Gottlieb Show is moving to FOX Sports Radio on April 24.

Gottlieb was a fan-favorite for the job in 2016, when Holder selected Brad Underwood, but never received a formal interview then. This time, Gottlieb was one of five known interviews Holder conducted on Thursday. The others – James Dickey, Danny Henderson, Mike Boynton and Lamont Evans – have all been assistant coaches for the Cowboys.

