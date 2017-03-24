3.5 Magnitude Quake Rattles Kingfisher County

A 3.5 magnitude earthquake rattled residents in the town of Hennessey, Oklahoma in Kingfisher County.

The quake was recorded just before noon, five miles east northeast of Hennessey, or about 48 miles north northwest of the OKC metro, at a depth of three miles.

No damage or injuries have been reported with this quake.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), earthquakes with magnitudes ranging from 2.5 to 3.0 are generally the smallest ones felt by humans. Damage is more likely with quakes at magnitudes of 4.0 and greater.