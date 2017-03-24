State Insurance Commissioner Warns All Carriers May Abandon Exchange In 2018

Oklahoma could have zero insurance providers participating in the federal marketplace in 2018, state Insurance Commissioner John Doak announced this morning. Currently, the marketplace only offers a single insurance provider to Oklahomans.

Sen. Bill Brown (R-Broken Arrow), with support from Doak, introduced SB478, a bill to allow the sale of health insurance across state lines.

Doak says he would also like the legislature to pass bills expanding the use of health savings accounts, consumer protection from unfair and surprise billing, and more affordable, high-deductible plans.