State Insurance Commissioner Warns All Carriers May Abandon Exch - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

State Insurance Commissioner Warns All Carriers May Abandon Exchange In 2018

Posted: Updated:
By Cole Poland, News9.com
Connect
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma could have zero insurance providers participating in the federal marketplace in 2018, state Insurance Commissioner John Doak announced this morning. Currently, the marketplace only offers a single insurance provider to Oklahomans.

Sen. Bill Brown (R-Broken Arrow), with support from Doak, introduced SB478, a bill to allow the sale of health insurance across state lines.

Doak says he would also like the legislature to pass bills expanding the use of health savings accounts, consumer protection from unfair and surprise billing, and more affordable, high-deductible plans.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.