Body Of Drowning Victim Recovered At Lake Chickasha

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol Dive Team has recovered the body of a drowning victim from Lake Chickasha, Friday morning.

The victim has now been identified as 19-year-old Nathan Scott Williams of Blanchard.

Authorities tell News 9 it started as a stranded boat call around 4:30 p.m. Thursday. According to a report, Williams jumped in to help recover the stranded jet ski, when he went under and did not resurface.

High winds created extremely choppy conditions on the lake, which would have made swimming difficult. The chop on the lake ultimately forced an OHP lake patrol unit to suspend their recovery efforts until Friday morning.

Williams’ body was finally retrieved just after 11 a.m. on Friday, on the south side of the lake near the dam.