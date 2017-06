The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office arrested a Francis Tuttle Technology Center professor after a 2-month long investigation over missing tools.

John Paul Sands took $35,000 worth of tools from the school and then sold them to a pawn shop, police say. Investigators say they were able to track down the stolen tools to a number of pawn shops in the OKC metro area. Some of the unsold stolen items were found in Sands' car according to the Sheriff's Office.

Sands, formerly a part-time adjunct at Francis Tuttle, faces 13 counts of false declaration to a pawn shop.