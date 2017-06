Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly crash that happened early Friday on the Kilpatrick Turnpike near NW 10th.

Troopers tell us the female victim, Charlotte Eisenhour, 40, was driving the wrong way on the Kilpatrick when she collided head-on into a large pickup. Eisenhour was eastbound in the westbound lanes. She was trapped in the mangled car and died at the scene.

The other driver, Darrin Hight, 46, was taken to the hospital and released with minor injuries.

Police say Eisenhour had been drinking.