NEWS 9 EXCLUSIVE: OK County Sheriff's Office Again Focus Of Audit

OKLAHOMA CITY -

The state auditor will release today the findings of an audit looking into the Oklahoma County Sheriff's office.

This audit is what state auditor Gary Jones calls a turn over audit. It's not required but it is common when a leadership change occurs, which is the case with the now-retired sheriff John Whetsel.

Jones confirmed Whetsel requested the audit. It examines all the county's records while under Whetsel's control. Jones says his office has two areas of focus in the process, cash balances and inventory records. The findings will also be used to give the next sheriff an official starting point after the special election.

Sources said this audit found some issues within the Sheriff's office, but Jones would not confirm any details until the audit is released, which is expected to be some time later today.

This is the second audit since October for the Oklahoma County Sheriff's office. The first found several examples of financial wrongdoing. At last check, district attorney David Prater is still investigating.

