OU Band Performs At Special Needs Birthday Party

OU Pride Marching Band performs at birthday party for special needs man.

While the Oklahoma Sooners didn't make it to the "Big Dance" this year, there was plenty of Sooner love in Okarche Thursday night.

Kyle Winstead is one of 120 "special needs" residents of "The Center of Family Love”. The center has developmentally disabled residents from 18 years old to 88 years old.

Thursday, was Kyle's birthday. He got a guitar and a surprise visit from 20 members of the OU Pride Marching Band.

Kyle has always idolized the Oklahoma Sooners.

"For the OU band to reach out to the Sooner family love and come and spend their time entertaining them, we're just bubbling over. Just bubbling over,” said Kyle’s dad, Bob Winstead.

Kyle’s hero is OU Football Legend Barry Switzer.