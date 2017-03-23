Senate Leadership Makes First Comments On Former Sen. Shortey - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Senate Leadership Makes First Comments On Former Sen. Shortey

Posted: Updated:
For the first time since former Senator Ralph Shortey was found by police in a motel with what police believe to be an underage prostitute, Senate leadership is speaking out. For the first time since former Senator Ralph Shortey was found by police in a motel with what police believe to be an underage prostitute, Senate leadership is speaking out.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

For the first time since former Senator Ralph Shortey was found by police in a motel with what police believe to be an underage prostitute, Senate leadership is speaking out.

Senate President Pro Tempore Mike Schulz said his office did not negotiate with Shortey to resign Wednesday.

"We were not in contact directly with Senator Shortey, but I am certainly glad that he took the right that he did and chose to resign,” said Sen. Schulz.

Shortey was found by Moore Police in a motel room with a 17-year old boy March 9. 

According to police, the two had been planning to exchange sex for money and there were text messages thought to be between the two on the teen's tablet. The messages were written through the anonymous app "Kik". 

Police did not seize Shortey's phone at the time, and the FBI has since been to Shortey's home to execute a search warrant. 

About the same time, the Senate unanimously voted to strip Shortey of most of his Senate privileges and kicked him out of his office.

"You know this chamber a week ago, took an unprecedented action with the resolution on the floor and was certainly glad to see that Senator Shortey exercised what is his option and that was to resign the seat,” said Sen. Schulz.

Sen. Schulz also said there’s an ongoing investigation into Shortey returning his state-owned equipment. For example, his computer.

“We’re fully cooperating with all of the authorities involved in that investigation, and I’m going to leave my comments at that right now,” said Sen. Schulz.

As for Shortey's former office, “We locked the office last week. Nobody has been back into that office.  But again, if we get a request for somebody that wants to search that we will cooperate fully with any of the entities in the investigation,” said Sen. Schulz.

Shortey is expected to enter a not guilty plea when he appears for his arraignment in Cleveland County Court Friday.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured

  • Business News

    Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Your Vote Counts

    Hear both sides of Oklahoma politics with Your Vote Counts.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.