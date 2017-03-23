Oklahoma Democrats Reveal Their Budget Plan

State lawmakers wrapped up the seventh week of the legislative session still without a plan in place to bridge an estimated $878-million budget gap and offer teachers promised raises. On Thursday, Democrats laid out their plan.

House democrats say they're frustrated because they have the solution to the state's budget woes, but they don't have the votes in the house or senate to move forward with their ideas.

Democrats unveiled their plan to the media to raise $1.3 billion in revenue by simply rolling back income, corporate and oil tax breaks. Democrats say their plan is far better than the Governor's plan to raise taxes on services by $840 million.

The Democrats’ plan would raise an additional $842 million by eliminating, among other things, the coal credit and the capital gains exemption and would also reverse income tax cuts for the wealthy.

House Republicans say they only heard about the Democrats’ plan when we brought it to them. They say they're willing to look at everything, but up till now their focus has been, at least publicly, on policy issues because they have to meet certain deadlines to pass bills.