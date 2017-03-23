Storms Moving Into Texas, Oklahoma Panhandles Thursday Evening

Storms are beginning to fire in the Texas panhandle and are moving NE into the Oklahoma panhandle. There is a low threat of these storms becoming severe with golf ball size hail and winds to 75.

These storms will weaken as they move east into central OK overnight. There is only a slight chance anything holds together to give us a little rain after midnight. Temperatures only drop to the upper 50's Thursday night.

The threat for severe storms will move into eastern OK Friday afternoon and evening. There could be a few storms develop in east-central OK after noon, but the threat for severe weather is very low. Friday will be another warm and windy day with highs near 80-degrees.