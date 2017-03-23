Minco School Lock Down Lifted, Suspect In Custody - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Minco School Lock Down Lifted, Suspect In Custody

By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
MINCO, Oklahoma -

The lock down at Minco Public Schools has been lifted after law enforcement arrested suspect, who fled into the woods just southwest of town, following a pursuit, Thursday afternoon.

Sheriff’s deputies and Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) troopers were involved in the chase. Authorities tell News 9 it started out as a chase with Canadian County law enforcement, near Union City. The suspect took off south, eventually ditched the vehicle and took off on foot into a wooded area southwest of the town of Minco. 

A perimeter has been established from County Rd 1180 to 1190 and County St. 2800 and 2810 while officers search for the suspect. That suspect was apprehended in Minco, around 3 p.m.

So far police have not identified the suspect nor have they said what prompted the initial chase.

