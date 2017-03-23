Oklahoma City Burn Ban Remains In Effect - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Oklahoma City Burn Ban Remains In Effect

By Laura Hendrix, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The ban on outdoor burning is still in effect for the City of Oklahoma City and will last until at least April 2. Conditions will be re-evaluated at that time, according to city officials. While under a burn ban, outdoor cooking is still allowed in OKC as long as a commercially-manufactured cooking device is used.  Residents are asked to remain vigilant if doing anything outdoors that could cause a spark.   

Common causes for wildfires are illegal burning of trash/brush piles, outdoor working that produces sparks (such as welding), vehicles dragging chains, mufflers, or other metal objects, outdoor cooking conducted in a careless manner, and cigarettes being improperly discarded, authorities said. Most wildfires begin very small, but one tiny spark can result in hundreds or thousands of acres burned with homes, livestock, and other personal property destroyed, officials said. 

If a wildfire is in your area, be prepared to evacuate and monitor local media outlets for evacuation orders and directions, City authorities said. 

