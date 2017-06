Oklahoma City police are looking for a man they say used a stolen credit to make purchases at a local Walmart.

Officers say the man, who was captured on surveillance cameras, used the stolen card at the Walmart at Southwest 44th St. and Western Ave. According to authorities the suspect has very distinctive tattoos on his arms and hands.

Anyone with any information on the suspect or the crime should call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300, or leave a tip online at www.okccrimetips.com.