Inmate Found Unresponsive In Cell At North Fork Correctional

By Cole Poland, News9.com
SAYRE, Oklahoma -

Inmate Stephen Maxwell, 54, has died after being found unresponsive in his jail cell at the North Fork Correctional Facility on Thursday, the Department of Corrections confirmed today.

Maxwell was taken to a hospital in Elk City but it is unclear exactly when he died.

Maxwell was serving a 200 year sentence for lewd and indecent proposals.

The DOC and the OSBI are still investigating.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
