Grave Concerns Over AHCA Impact On Rural Hospitals

The replacement plan for Obamacare will go in front of the full House today, and there are now “grave concerns” over the American Health Care Act’s impact on rural hospitals.

I spoke to an Oklahoma family physician who is “gravely concerned” over the impact. The physician went on to say the first mistake was not expanding Medicaid in Oklahoma, which likely forced at least four rural hospitals to close and just about all to be in a financial crisis. Then the physician said the second mistake would come because the AHCA will put Medicaid in the hands of states and the state will decide how the Medicaid money is spent.

During a telephone town hall Congressman Markwayne Mullin called the state-control flexibility, "What we're doing is easing the mandates on them and giving them flexibility to operate their hospital without getting permission from Washington D.C."

The AARP, Academy of Family Physicians and American Medical Association oppose the plan. All five Oklahoma congressmen have confirmed they will vote in favor of the plan.