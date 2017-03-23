Grave Concerns Over AHCA Impact On Rural Hospitals - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Grave Concerns Over AHCA Impact On Rural Hospitals

Posted: Updated:
WASHINGTON -

The replacement plan for Obamacare will go in front of the full House today, and there are now “grave concerns” over the American Health Care Act’s impact on rural hospitals.

I spoke to an Oklahoma family physician who is “gravely concerned” over the impact. The physician went on to say the first mistake was not expanding Medicaid in Oklahoma, which likely forced at least four rural hospitals to close and just about all to be in a financial crisis. Then the physician said the second mistake would come because the AHCA will put Medicaid in the hands of states and the state will decide how the Medicaid money is spent.

During a telephone town hall Congressman Markwayne Mullin called the state-control flexibility, "What we're doing is easing the mandates on them and giving them flexibility to operate their hospital without getting permission from Washington D.C."

The AARP, Academy of Family Physicians and American Medical Association oppose the plan. All five Oklahoma congressmen have confirmed they will vote in favor of the plan.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.