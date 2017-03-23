All OK Congressmen In Favor Of AHCA - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

All OK Congressmen In Favor Of AHCA

Posted: Updated:
WASHINGTON -

The replacement plan for Obamacare will go in front of the full House today, and right now it appears the plan will fail. The president says they have the votes to pass the American Health Care Act. Republicans against the plan say it will fall short.

As many as 30 Republicans rumored to be opposed of the plan. All five Oklahoma congressmen have confirmed to News 9 they are in favor of the plan. Last night Congressman Markwayne Mullin held a telephone town hall to solidify his stance with voters.

The vote is expected to take place tonight.

