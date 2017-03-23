Driver Crashes Into Moore Home Early Thursday - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Driver Crashes Into Moore Home Early Thursday

Posted: Updated:
By Cole Poland, News9.com
MOORE, Oklahoma -

A man drove into a home near SW 4th and Santa Fe in Moore early Thursday.

Police say the driver suffered a medical episode, resulting in losing control of the car.

The driver, as well as no one inside the home, was not injured in the crash.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
