Mother Speaks Out About Her Loss After Son's Shooting Death

OKLAHOMA CITY -

The mother of a Prague High School is speaking out about her tragic loss. Her son was a star athlete who was gunned down March 13 during a robbery in Oklahoma City.

Sheryl Zenon’s son, 16-year-old E.J. Zenon, was a two-way football starter, he wrestled, and ran track for the Prague Red Devils.

Sheryl Zenon is especially proud that her son also carried a 3.95 grade point average.  

Officers with Oklahoma and Midwest City police arrested 19-year-old Michael Arelege Monday night in connection with the shooting death of E.J. Zenon.

According to court documents, Arelege is accused of shooting E.J. Zenon in the back during a robbery after a marijuana buy late March 13 outside Brookwood Apartments near SW 91 Street and Shartel.  

Those court documents -- released late Tuesday afternoon -- also allege witnesses and other sources led them to Arelege, who was transferred Tuesday from Oklahoma County to the Cleveland County jail, where he’s being held for first-degree murder.

“I was taught not to hate, but right now, that’s pretty much all I’m feeling,” Sheryl Zenon said Tuesday afternoon from her sister’s home in Shawnee.  

Hundreds of people attended a candlelight vigil for E.J. Zenon this past Sunday night at the Prague High School football field, and more than 700 people attended E.J.’s funeral on Monday in Prague.  

E.J. Zenon would have turned 17 years old on Wednesday, March 23.  

