Lord Mayor Visits Edmond Students, Speaks Out On London Attack

As Edmond North High School's symphonic band played, the Lord Mayor of the City of Westminster in London watched on their stage.

Counselor Steve Summers was there Wednesday to deliver a special announcement for district band students. The same day, he received horrible news about what had happened back home.

Authorities said a man drove into pedestrians on London's Westminster Bridge and then stabbed a police officer to death inside the gates of Parliament.

Officials said 40 people were hurt and five people were killed, including the assailant.

“Our thoughts are with the victims and their families today. But I also want to take the opportunity to pay tribute to the brave members of the public who showed compassion and went to help the victims and obviously, our emergency services, particularly the police officers who had to put themselves in grave danger to protect us,” said the Lord Mayor.

Despite the tragedy, the Lord Mayor was able to present students at North, Memorial and Sante Fe with an exciting opportunity.

All three bands will team up to perform the finale in the 2018 London New Year's Day Parade.

“That’s just amazing, in my opinion,” said band student Nicole Yates.

This is reportedly the first time in the parade's history that three high school bands from the same city have been invited to lead the parade’s band finale.