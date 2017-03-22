2 Escaped Lincoln County Inmates Detained, 1 Still On The Loose

Sonny Baker is white, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 145 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Two out of three escaped inmates were recaptured Wednesday afternoon in Lincoln County, the sheriff said.

Brian Allen Moody and Mark Dwayne Robbins, both 23, were arrested shortly after noon near Luther Road and Wilshire Boulevard just south of Chandler, the Lincoln County sheriff said.

Moody, Robbins and Sonny Baker, 41, escaped Thursday night from the Lincoln County jail . Deputies said they escaped through the jail's ventilation system.

Baker is still on the loose. Baker is white, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 145 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Baker's whereabouts is asked to call the Lincoln County dispatch at (405) 258-9933.