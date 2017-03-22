Thunder Social Scene: Sixers In OKC

In its last home game for a week, the Thunder hosts the Philadelphia 76ers at 7 p.m. inside the Chesapeake Energy Arena. Our Thunder Reporter Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) will be in the building tweeting updates during the game, so check back throughout to keep up with the action.

Russell Westbrook notched his 35th triple-double of the season in the 122-97 win over Philly #News9Thunder pic.twitter.com/AU6mEVUfpn — News 9 Sports (@News9Sport) March 23, 2017

Game Over! Thunder 122 Philadelphia 97 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 23, 2017

Norris Cole is the only Thunder player in uniform that hasn't scored, his shot is coming up #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 23, 2017

Great ovation for Collison when he entered the game #thunder respect #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 23, 2017

Thunder 95 76ers 70 after three #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 23, 2017

Looks like Russ will sit the 4th for the second game in a row, OKC up big. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 23, 2017

There you go, in 23 minutes of playing time Russell picks up his 35th triple-double. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 23, 2017

Russ is one rebound away from another triple-double, it all happened so fast. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 23, 2017

Timeout Philly, OKC up 69-52, Russ needs 4 rebounds and one assist for triple-double No. 35. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 23, 2017

Thunder 63 76ers 50 Half, Kanter-19 points, Russ-16 points, 6 rebs, 7 assists, OKC made first 11 free throws, 17/21 overall. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 23, 2017

Thunder 29 Philly 22 after one, OKC perfect at the line 9/9, that was a trouble spot two nights ago. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 23, 2017

Abrines with the swat, you see that? #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 23, 2017

A whole lot of Russ so far, 11 points, 4 from Andre, game tied at 17 with Russ going to the line for one. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 23, 2017

76ers up 9-8, tough start for Gibson (0-3), Russ 4 points, 4 rebounds #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 23, 2017

Okafor will start tonight for 76ers #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 22, 2017

Ben Simmons at the Peake, a promising future. pic.twitter.com/v5aulpBWlU — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 22, 2017

Former teammates, Grant and Okafor meet up pregame #New9Thunder pic.twitter.com/Bt6oIimCXV — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 22, 2017