Mini Pineapple Upside Down Cakes

Mini Pineapple Upside Down Cakes

  • 1 yellow cake mix
  • 3 eggs
  • 1 cup pineapple juice
  • 3/4 cup melted unsalted butter
  • 1/2 cup brown sugar
  • 4 teaspoons rum
  • 1 can sliced pineapple, drained (use juice for cake mix)
  • Maraschino cherries
  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  2. Spray an oversized muffin pan or regular muffin pan with nonstick cooking spray.
  3. Add a tablespoon of melted butter in each of the muffin cups.
  4. Continue with a tablespoon of brown sugar, pineapple ring and a cherry in each. (optional- Add 1/2 teaspoon rum to each cup).

To prepare the cake batter:

  1. Mix together the yellow cake mix, eggs, pineapple juice and 1/2 cup melted butter till smooth.
  2. Pour the cake batter over the top of the pineapple in each muffin cup.
  3. Fill till it is 2/3 full. Bake for 20 minutes.
  4. Remove from the oven and run a sharp knife around the edge of each cake to ensure it will not stick to the pan.
  5. Invert immediately onto a parchment lined counter to cool.
  6. Serve with a dollop of whipped cream.

