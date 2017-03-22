Nation's Top High School Basketball Recruit Interested In Sooners

The Oklahoma basketball program hit the lottery with the commitment of five-star Trae Young in February, but the Sooners may not be done bringing in blue chip prospects.

Related: Trae Young On OU Commitment, Relationship With Westbrook & Durant

Michael Porter Jr., the top-ranked high school basketball player for the Class of 2017 according to ESPN and Rivals, told USA Today on Wednesday that he's interested in Oklahoma.

Michael Porter Jr. on playing w/ @TheTraeYoung : "Oklahoma is definitely one of the schools I'm looking at. I would love to play with Trae." — Jason Jordan (@JayJayUSATODAY) March 22, 2017

Porter was originally committed to Washington, where his dad was an assistant coach for head coach Lorenzo Romar, but after the Huskies parted ways with Romar and his staff last week, Porter said he would be asking for a release from his NLI so he can get back on the recruiting market.

Both Porter and Young played for the same AAU Team (Mokan Elite), and the duo are so close that they originally planned on sticking together as a package deal until Porter committed to Washington.

“Yep we’re gonna do it,” Young told USA Today back in 2015. “We’re putting it out there that we’re gonna play together. We just feel like we can do big things together.”

While Porter and Young are very close, it may be tough for Oklahoma to lure him away from staying close to family. Missouri has reportedly offered Michael Porter Sr. an assistant coaching job, which means the Tigers are also in play to land Porter Jr.

Porter told USA Today that his top four schools are Washington, Missouri, Oklahoma and Virginia, but also said that list could expand once his recruitment is officially open.

This past season while leading Nathan Hale (Seattle) to an undefeated 29-0 record, Porter averaged 36.2 points, 13.6 rebounds, five assists, 3.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game. There's no doubt that he would be a huge difference maker for OU if he chooses the Sooners.