Reports: Doug Gottlieb To Interview For OSU Job On Thursday - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Reports: Doug Gottlieb To Interview For OSU Job On Thursday

Posted: Updated:
STILLWATER -

Doug Gottlieb will get his interview for the Oklahoma State basketball job on Thursday, according to multiple reports.

Gottlieb was a head coach candidate last year but never received an in-person interview when Mike Holder ultimately chose Stephen F. Austin’s Brad Underwood. With Underwood’s departure, many Cowboy basketball fans are still campaigning for Gottlieb. The Big 12’s all-time leader in assists per game (8.2 apg) has made it no secret he wants the OSU job above anything.

“It’s not a job I need, it’s a job I want because it’s a school I love and a place I have a passion for,” Gottlieb told News 9. “My sale on being the coach at Oklahoma State is not just that I’m an Oklahoma State guy, that I played there. My dad’s a coach, my brother’s a coach, I have a high basketball IQ.”

“We have an army of people, my brother and I do because of my dad’s long history of working with kids and AAU programs and college coaches, and at some point we’re going to mobilize that army and I would like it to be for Oklahoma State. I would like to be the world’s best college basketball recruiter.”

3/22/2016 Related Story: Doug Gottlieb Announces Move To Fox Sports Radio And FS1

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

More Sports

  • OU Sooners

    Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!

  • OKC Thunder

    Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.

  • TU Golden Hurricane

    Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.

  • ORU Golden Eagles

    ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.