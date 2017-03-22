Reports: Doug Gottlieb To Interview For OSU Job On Thursday

Doug Gottlieb will get his interview for the Oklahoma State basketball job on Thursday, according to multiple reports.

Gottlieb was a head coach candidate last year but never received an in-person interview when Mike Holder ultimately chose Stephen F. Austin’s Brad Underwood. With Underwood’s departure, many Cowboy basketball fans are still campaigning for Gottlieb. The Big 12’s all-time leader in assists per game (8.2 apg) has made it no secret he wants the OSU job above anything.

“It’s not a job I need, it’s a job I want because it’s a school I love and a place I have a passion for,” Gottlieb told News 9. “My sale on being the coach at Oklahoma State is not just that I’m an Oklahoma State guy, that I played there. My dad’s a coach, my brother’s a coach, I have a high basketball IQ.”

“We have an army of people, my brother and I do because of my dad’s long history of working with kids and AAU programs and college coaches, and at some point we’re going to mobilize that army and I would like it to be for Oklahoma State. I would like to be the world’s best college basketball recruiter.”

