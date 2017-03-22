Police Investigating Bank Robbery In SW OKC

Police are investigating an attempted bank robbery in southwest Oklahoma City, Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called out to the scene at the Chase Bank located near SW 119th St. and S. Western Ave. just after 4 p.m.

According to investigators, a black female suspect entered the bank and handed the teller a note that suggested she had a weapon and demanded cash, although, she did not leave with any money. The suspect fled the scene in a white vehicle.

The Oklahoma Bankers Association is offering up to $2,000 as a reward for any information that leads to the arrest of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oklahoma City FBI office at 405-290-7770.