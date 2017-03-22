A warm front lifts north through the area Wednesday night with temperatures only dropping to the upper 50s.

Our wind will pick up out of the south between about 15 to 25 mph. Moisture will be increasing from the south with areas of drizzle possible overnight into Thursday morning.

Skies become partly cloudy Thursday afternoon and temperatures will slide into the upper 70s with a gusty south wind. Our next storm system will be approaching from the west.

Storms will form out ahead of a dryline Thursday evening with a low threat of them become severe. Storms should weaken as they move east across central Oklahoma Thursday night into Friday morning.