Doug Gottlieb Announces Move To Fox Sports Radio And FS1

LOS ANGELES -

Oklahoma State basketball alum and coaching candidate Doug Gottlieb will join Fox Sports Radio starting April 24. Gottlieb makes the move from CBS Sports where he has been since 2012.

“The Doug Gottlieb Show” will air weekdays from 2-5 p.m. CT on Fox Sports Radio and iHeartRadio.

Gottlieb will also serve as a basketball analyst for FS1 and he’ll be a contributor on Skip and Shannon: Undisputed, The Herd with Colin Cowherd and other FS1 shows.

“I couldn’t be happier to join FOX Sports Radio and FS1,” said Gottlieb. “This is an exciting next step in the evolution of The Doug Gottlieb Show. FOX Sports has created a multi-platform, innovative, high-quality sports entertainment destination, and I’m looking forward to joining their industry-leading lineup.”

Of course, he’s still gunning for the OSU job.

3/20/2017 Related Story: OSU Basketball Coaching Candidates

