Police Give All Clear After Bomb Threat At Edmond Grocery Store

Police have given the all clear after investigating a bomb threat at an Edmond grocery store Wednesday morning.

The threat occurred at the Crest at North Santa Fe Ave. and West 15th St. Officers evacuated the store as they investigated, but customers and employees were able to return to the store just before 11 a.m.

The threat was called in at 9 a.m. and the caller alleged the bomb would go off in 20 minutes, according to police. Officers said the caller gave a first name, but they aren't releasing it.

No Edmond schools were put on lockdown, including Edmond Santa Fe, which is across the street from the Crest, but seniors were advised to avoid the area during their lunch break.

