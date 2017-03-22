4.0-Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Residents Near Stroud

A 4.0-magnitude earthquake shook residents near Stroud, Wednesday morning.

The 8 a.m. quake's epicenter was 6 miles north of Stroud, 6 miles southwest of Shamrock, 8 miles northeast of Kendrick and 45 miles west-southwest of Tulsa.

The earthquake had a depth of 3 kilometers.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damages.

