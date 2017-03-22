1 Dead After Crash In Pontotoc County - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

1 Dead After Crash In Pontotoc County

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
PONTOTOC COUNTY, Oklahoma -

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says one person has died after a crash in Pontotoc County.

The patrol says in a preliminary report that 54-year-old Tulsa resident Elizabeth R. Kelly was killed in the Tuesday evening crash a few miles west of Allen.

The report says that Kelly apparently lost control of her vehicle on a curve due to an unsafe speed and ran off the roadway. Kelly's vehicle over-corrected and was struck by a second vehicle.

Kelly was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead from her injuries at a hospital. The report says Kelly wasn't wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the second vehicle was treated and released from the hospital.

