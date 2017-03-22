Madill Man Arrested For Deadly Dallas Hit-And-Run - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Madill Man Arrested For Deadly Dallas Hit-And-Run

Posted: Updated:
MADILL, Oklahoma -

An Oklahoma man confessed to hitting and killing a Dallas woman over the weekend.

Rachel Spelman, 23, of Dallas, was just walking across the street this weekend when a man came out of nowhere, hit her with a car, and killed her. Police later discovered the suspect to be John Adrian Esparza of Madill.

He was sitting in his mobile home Monday night when the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with Dallas police investigators, picked him up. Police say he left his car at a motel in Madill to try and cover up the crime.

Esparaza later confessed to hitting Spelman and admits he left the scene. She was reportedly only a block away from her home when it happened.

Esparza is being held in Marshall County Jail and will be returned to Dallas to an accident involving death charge.

