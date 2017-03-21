Your 2 Cents: There's No Crying In Basketball

I love the Final Four, but I've about had it with grown men crying after losing games.

Here's what you had to say about it....

Robin Marsh -- yes, News 9's own Robin Marsh -- starts us off. She says, "You missed the mark on this one .. Never take the emotion out of the game... Some of these kids just played their last college game."

Levi is on my side, "You are spot on here Kelly. I'm not one who believes men should never cry but it better be over something more impactful than a sporting event"

From Keith, "Give me a break doesn't make them less of man for crying. Emotions are part of the game."

Lillie says, "Now you see the results of kids getting trophies for just participating and not understanding you don't win every time."

Kathi writes, "Hey Kelly, you are still crying over the departure of Kevin Durant."

Paul says, "you have to remember the kids today have safe zones and are being raised mostly by liberal snowflakes"

And finally, the parting shot from someone who didn't have the guts to use their real name, "You are perpetuating the stereotype that men should not cry because you equate it with them being weak. But I equate those tears with passion. They have worked so hard for something and this chapter of their life is closing. If they're not hurting anyone, then let them cry!"

Signed, A.T.

Hmmm, Amanda, you have any idea who that could be?

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's YOUR 2 Cents.

