Witness Describes Standoff At NW OKC Motel

It was an unpleasant wake-up call for people staying at the Days Inn off of I-44 Service Road. A standoff in one of the rooms led to an evacuation of motel guests.

Darrell Everhart, a customer, was staying in a room on the first floor.

“We were sitting there drinking coffee and I had just got done telling my wife that it sure is quiet here. Maybe I shouldn’t have said that,” said Everhart.

Everhart, his wife and puppy got a knock on the door from the manager and a handful of police officers.

“They just told us that it was dangerous right now for everybody in that little area,” Everhart told News 9.

He found out an armed suspect was staying in the room diagonally above their room. He and his family quickly evacuated.

Oklahoma City Police surrounded the motel and blocked off a few streets. Officers were working off a tip of a stolen vehicle in the parking lot. The vehicle was stolen by 34-year-old Jerry Andrews, the same suspect staying in the hotel.

Police said Andrews was a wanted man for multiple felonies. He had a warrant out for possession of a firearm, illegal drugs, and a stolen vehicle. Andrews is also connected to several auto burglaries in the area, according to police.

When officers made contact with Andrews, he put a gun to his own head. Everhart heard police on the megaphone, “They were trying to explain to him, this can go two ways.”

Over an hour later, police got Andrews to surrender. No one was injured. He was taken to the Oklahoma County Jail.