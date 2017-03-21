Police Investigating Suspicious Person Report Near Edmond School - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Police Investigating Suspicious Person Report Near Edmond School

Posted: Updated:
By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
EDMOND, Oklahoma -

Oklahoma City Police reports of a suspicious person in the Twin Oaks neighborhood near NW 178th St. and N. Western Ave.

News 9 learned of the incident from a letter sent home to parents by West Field Elementary School Assistant Principal Jenny Williams.

In the letter, Williams states that an Edmond student reported that at around 7 p.m. on Monday, in the 1400 block of NW 183rd St., a man in a dark-colored SUV pulled up to her on the street and motioned her to get in the vehicle.    

No description of the suspect has been given. A report was filed with Oklahoma City Police. 

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
