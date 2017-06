Oklahoma City police have released the name of a man killed in a hit-and-run accident over the weekend.

Officers say Brian Bailey, 47, was driving a motorized bicycle north on North MacArthur Blvd. when the suspect’s vehicle, which police believe was also traveling northbound hit Bailey near Melrose Ln about 5:30 a.m. Saturday. Bailey was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Authorities say there have been no arrests in the case and information about the suspect and the vehicle the suspect was driving are extremely limited.

Anyone with any information in the case is asked to call police.