OG&E Will Have To Pay Customers A Rate Refund - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

OG&E Will Have To Pay Customers A Rate Refund

Posted: Updated:
[File Photo] [File Photo]
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Good news for OG&E customers, the company will soon be paying you. The Oklahoma Corporation Commission (OCC) denied a large portion of a proposed rate increase this week and OG&E will have to refund some of what customers already paid.

If the OCC would have allowed the full increase, OG&E says the average bill would have gone up about $7 a month. Now they should be about $.72.

OG&E says they have invested more than $1.5 billion in their system and that's why they needed to collect another $92.5 million dollars from customers .

“We want to insure we continue to provide reliability, great customer service and maintain what is the lowest rates in the country,” said Brian Alford.

That included not only a rate increase, but an increase in charges to your bill.

“It’s a new funding scheme to charge customers more,” said Sean Voskuhl, AARP’s State Director.

AARP led the fight against the hike and says they're mostly pleased the OCC not only denied those extra charges, but only allowed $8.9 million of the proposed increase. In addition, OG&E has to refund $69 million they've already collected, beginning May 1.

Alford says they don’t know how much the refund will be on our bill. But the AARP says they don't believe OG&E should have been able to collect it in the first place and is trying to change the state law that allows it.

“This ability for a utility to charge anything they want for an interim rate, just because the commission hasn’t ruled on their order within six months, has really gone haywire and it’s gotten outrageous,” said Voskuhl.

OG&E argues they can't wait for commissioners to make a decision when they have already invested the money.

“We need to be in a position to recover those dollars. The proceeding was taking well more than 180 days prescribed by law,” said Alford.

OG&E has already announced it will ask for another rate hike at the end of the year.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.