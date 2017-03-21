Report: OSU's Jawun Evans Declares For NBA Draft

Oklahoma State point guard Jawun Evans will forgo his final two years of eligibility and declare for the 2017 NBA Draft, according to ESPN.

"I am going to enter the 2017 NBA Draft," Evans told ESPN. "I want to Thank Everyone at OSU. This was a tough decision. OSU will forever be in my heart."

Oklahoma State sophomore guard Jawun Evans is entering the 2017 NBA Draft will full intention of staying in, a source told @TheUndefeated. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) March 21, 2017



Evans, who was named to the All-Big 12 First Team this past summer, led the Cowboys in scoring with 19.2 points per game to go with 6.4 assists and 3.4 rebounds.

As one of the nation's best distributors, many people have compared Evans' playing style to Clippers point guard Chris Paul. With Brad Underwood's shocking departure this past weekend to Illinois, the Pokes are not only in need of a new coach, but a new floor general as well.

Jeffrey Carroll (17.5 ppg) will return as the Cowboys leading scorer and playmaker while Lindy Waters III, Davon Dillard and Brandon Averette should take on bigger roles as well.