Police are looking for a man wanted in the burglary of a parked vehicle in Southwest Oklahoma City.

Officers say the suspect burglarized the vehicle in the early morning hours of March 5th. According to authorities, the vehicle was parked in the driveway of a home near Southwest 119th St. and May Ave.

Anyone who has any information about the crime or the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers (405) 235-7300 or submit a tip online www.okccrimetips.com.