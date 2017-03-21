Barricaded NW OKC Motel Gunman In Custody, Police Say

Oklahoma City police say an armed man barricaded in a Northwest Oklahoma City motel room is now in custody.

The man was in a standoff with officers at a motel near I-44 and May Avenue Tuesday morning.

The suspect is in custody. The PIO is en-route to the scene and will be available for a briefing. — Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) March 21, 2017

Officials say the standoff began when officers were attempting to serve a felony warrant and the man refused to exit the motel room.

?? Police are attempting to serve a felony warrant on a man refusing to come out of a hotel room near I-44/May Ave. (1 of 2) — Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) March 21, 2017

Streets in the area are closed. The public should avoid the area of I-44/May Ave. The OKCPD Tactical Team has been deployed. (2 of 2) — Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) March 21, 2017

There have been no reports of "shots fired." Negotiators are en-route & will attempt to resolve the situation peacefully. — Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) March 21, 2017

