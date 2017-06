Garvin County Sheriff's deputies arrested Kenneth Wheeler, 32, after leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle that lasted more than an hour and traveled more than 80 miles.

The pursuit began when Wheeler refused to pull over for a traffic stop on I-35 near Paoli. It ended just north of Chickasha when a state trooper disabled the vehicle.

The chase route squirreled its way through Pauls Valley, Wynnewood, and Marlow, before driving backroads north through Chickasha. Speeds reached as high as 100 mph.

Wheeler will be arraigned today for unauthorized use of a vehicle and felony eluding an officer.