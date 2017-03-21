Controlled Burn In Lincoln Co. Gets Out Of Hand Over The Weekend - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

LUTHER, Oklahoma -

What began as a controlled burn in southwest Lincoln County Saturday morning has morphed into a wildfire that is still burning today.

The fire was fought throughout Sunday and Monday, burning about 120 acres.

Southwest Lincoln County Fire Department initiated the fight and was later joined by the Luther Fire Department.

Authorities still strongly discourage folks from burning, whether or not you live in an area where there is a burn ban. It is extremely dry and it's not going to get better until we get some significant rainfall and everything starts to green up.

