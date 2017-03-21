Tillerson To Skip Meeting Of NATO Foreign Ministers - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Tillerson To Skip Meeting Of NATO Foreign Ministers

By Associated Press
WASHINGTON -

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson plans to skip a semiannual meeting of NATO foreign ministers this spring and will instead travel to a Group of 7 meeting of top diplomats in Italy and then to Russia.

U.S. officials said Monday that Tillerson will meet NATO diplomats this week in Washington for a conference on defeating the Islamic State group, suggesting there was no need for him to attend the meeting of the alliance in Brussels. The State Department's third-ranking official, Under Secretary of State Tom Shannon, will represent the U.S. at that meeting, the officials said.

The officials said Tillerson would attend the G7 meeting in Sicily in May and then travel to Moscow.

  • OKC Coalition Proposes Tax Increase To Fund Teacher Raises

    OKC Coalition Proposes Tax Increase To Fund Teacher Raises

    A coalition of community activists and politicians want to impose a quarter-of-a-percent income tax on Oklahoma City residents to pay for raises for teachers and school support staff.

    A coalition of community activists and politicians want to impose a quarter-of-a-percent income tax on Oklahoma City residents to pay for raises for teachers and school support staff.

  • GOP Senate Health Care Bill Released

    GOP Senate Health Care Bill Released

    Senate Republicans unveiled a "discussion draft" of the bill Thursday of their plan to repeal and replace Obamacare that would end the health care law's penalties for people who don't buy insurance, cut back an expansion of Medicaid, but would keep more protections for people with pre-existing conditions, compared to a House-passed bill. 

    Senate Republicans unveiled a "discussion draft" of the bill Thursday of their plan to repeal and replace Obamacare that would end the health care law's penalties for people who don't buy insurance, cut back an expansion of Medicaid, but would keep more protections for people with pre-existing conditions, compared to a House-passed bill. 

