Tillerson To Skip Meeting Of NATO Foreign Ministers

A coalition of community activists and politicians want to impose a quarter-of-a-percent income tax on Oklahoma City residents to pay for raises for teachers and school support staff.More >>
Senate Republicans unveiled a "discussion draft" of the bill Thursday of their plan to repeal and replace Obamacare that would end the health care law's penalties for people who don't buy insurance, cut back an expansion of Medicaid, but would keep more protections for people with pre-existing conditions, compared to a House-passed bill.More >>
